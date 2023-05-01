How to bleach tulle with brilliant green: a proven life hack

Blinds and bedspreads made of tulle look elegant and light, but this fabric is easily soiled. Despite this, bleaching tulle made of nylon, organza, and even voile can be quite simple. Few people know that you can use ordinary brilliant green for this purpose.

Before starting the bleaching procedure, you need to follow a few steps:

Remove the tulle and shake to remove dust;

Wash stubborn stains by hand with soap and water;

Soak the product in cold soapy water for 30 minutes.

For bleaching with brilliant green you will need the following substances and materials:

5.5 liters of water;

25 drops of brilliant green;

Gauze.

Below are the steps to bleach tulle with brilliant green:

Pour 500 ml of room temperature water into a separate container; Add 25 drops of brilliant green to this water and stir thoroughly; Strain the solution through cheesecloth to avoid getting large particles on the fabric that could stain the tulle; Combine the strained solution with 5 liters of water at room temperature; Put the tulle in the solution and leave it to soak for 5 minutes; Turn the tulle over several times during this time; Rinse the material in cold and clean water.

