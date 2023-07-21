How to whiten stains on clothes with popular pills

Aspirin is not only an effective headache remedy but also a great way to whiten stains on clothes. Aspirin contains salicylic acid, which has whitening properties.

It is a cheap and effective way to whiten stains on clothes. By using aspirin, you can easily and quickly return your clothes to their white color.

To whiten a stain on your clothes with aspirin, you need to do the following:

Crush a few aspirin tablets into powder. Add the aspirin powder to water until a thick slurry forms. Apply the slurry to the stain and leave it on for a few hours. Rinse it off with water and wash the clothes as usual.

Aspirin can help whiten stains from tea, coffee, wine, ketchup, juice and other substances.

Here are some tips to help you get the best results:

The fresher the stain, the easier it is to whiten.

Do not use aspirin to bleach clothes made of delicate fabrics.

Before using aspirin, try it on a small area of the fabric to make sure it doesn't damage the fabric.

