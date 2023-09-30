Today, we want to tell you about an interesting life hack using baking soda that can be useful when cleaning and storing food in your refrigerator.

Baking soda, in addition to its main purpose as an ingredient for cooking, has multifunctional properties and can serve as an eco-friendly alternative to combat unpleasant odors that can arise in the refrigerator from stored food, santeplus writes.

Here's how to use baking soda to fight odors in the fridge:

Take a small bowl or container and pour about 30 grams of baking soda into it. Place this container of baking soda in the refrigerator and leave it there overnight. The next day, when you open the refrigerator door, you will notice that the unpleasant odors have disappeared.

It is important to note that this method is effective for removing mild to moderate odors, and you will need to replace the baking soda if the refrigerator starts to smell bad again. If the odors in your refrigerator are very strong, you may need to deep clean and scrub the interior surfaces of your refrigerator.

