How to stop hiccups: effective ways

It would seem that hiccups are a harmless, even comical phenomenon that is perceived as a harmless accident. But when it becomes much longer and more intense, it can lead to difficulties. Finding an effective way to stop hiccups is a real solution for those who are tired of this minor but surprisingly annoying problem.

This was reported by Pixel. There are many methods that can be effective in the fight against hiccups. Let's talk about seven of the most effective ways to help you cope with this nuisance:

Read also: How to save your body from the effects of heat: doctor's advice

Ice water: Soothe the hiccups by drinking ice water slowly. Even small sips can stop this compulsive behavior. Holding your breath: It has long been known that holding your breath for 10 seconds can help stop hiccups. A simple but effective method that may require several repetitions. Massage the diaphragm: lightly massage the diaphragm area. This method can relieve tension caused by hiccups. Lemon life hack: Put a small slice of lemon under your tongue and suck on it until the hiccups go away. A drop of vinegar: This method can be uncomfortable due to the unpleasant taste, but it can help to cope with hiccups. Sugar or honey: Hold a full spoonful of sugar or honey in your mouth for about 5 seconds. Wash it down with water and swallow it. Lie down on the floor: Lie down on the floor and stand up abruptly.

By applying these simple but effective tips, you can easily overcome the hiccups and return to your daily routine without excessive discomfort.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to cool your body in the heat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!