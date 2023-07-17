How to determine the freshness of eggs without leaving the counter: top three effective tips

We eat eggs every day. They are delicious and very healthy. But you need to know how to choose this product correctly to avoid poisoning.

How to check the freshness of eggs

Check the shell

A fresh egg will have a slightly rough surface, but if it is smooth and shiny, then this indicates that the egg has been lying on the counter for a long time. Also, look carefully at the egg: there should be no spots on it and check the hardness of the shell - if it is easily pressed, do not take the product.

Shake the egg

You shouldn't hear any sounds when you shake the egg. If it makes a "squishy" sound, it means that the egg is spoiled.

Inspect eggs in good light

If possible, hold the egg up to a bright light and inspect its shell. It should be clean and free of dark spots.

