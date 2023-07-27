How to determine the quality of wine at home: a life hack with soda

Relaxing in the evening, celebrating important events or spending a romantic evening with your loved one - all this is possible with a glass of wine. However, you can't always be sure of the quality of store-bought wines.

Sante Plus will help you determine the quality of wine using baking soda.

How to check the quality of wine

The secret lies in the natural pigments found in dark grapes, blueberries, cherries, red cabbage and beetroot - anthocyanins. They are good for health and act as antioxidants in our body. Anthocyanins turn red in an acidic environment and blue in an alkaline environment. If you add a small teaspoon of baking soda to a glass of wine and the drink changes colour from red to blue, this is a sign that the wine is natural.

However, if the solution becomes clear or no change occurs, this may indicate that the wine in the glass is of poor quality and may contain impurities and colourants.

It is also worth noting that baking soda can not only help you determine the quality of wine, but also reduce its acidity. Add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda to 1 litre of wine, and your drink will taste even better.

Now you can enjoy magical moments with more confidence with a glass of quality wine in your hands.

