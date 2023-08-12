How to cool the body in a minute: a genius life hack with tea

The problem of thirst becomes very urgent in the heat. The body loses water quickly. It is necessary to replenish fluid reserves in time to avoid dehydration. ChasDiy reports.

Drinking sugary soda, kvass, lemonade and other cold drinks seems like a great option for the heat. However, it is worth noting that such drinks may not be the best choice at this time. The real salvation in the heat is hot tea. This paradox can be explained.

According to research, hot tea has a positive effect on well-being in extremely hot weather. It will save you from thirst and replenish the supply of lost fluid, as well as promote the expansion of blood vessels and activate sweating. The body will begin to secrete sweat actively, which helps evaporate and cool the skin.

Video of the day

It is also worth noting that polyphenols present in tea help normalize blood pressure, which often increases in heat. Consuming cold water during the hot season can be dangerous. The body tries to warm the cold liquid instead of cooling it, which leads to heat loss. This is especially risky for people with heart problems, as it can cause arrhythmia and vasospasm.

Read also: How to fall asleep quickly in the heat: from the Egyptian method to the correct position

Instead of black tea, it is worth considering green tea, herbal infusion or small portions of mineral water, unsweetened compotes and fruit juices. However, it is best to drink clean water at room temperature. We remind you that the liquid norm for a healthy person is 30 ml per 1 kg of mass under normal conditions. It is recommended to increase this indicator by 20-30% in hot periods. You should also avoid sweet carbonated water, concentrated juices, coffee, which can cause dehydration, and alcohol, which puts a strain on the heart and blood vessels. Pay special attention to alcohol, as it disrupts the body's thermoregulation and can lead to serious health problems.

We will remind you that we have already written about how to cool the bed with the help of water bottles.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!