How to cool a room without an air conditioner: 6 ways

As temperatures rise in summer, many residents of apartments without air conditioning feel heavy and uncomfortable with the heat. Feeling as if the heat will never end can knock you out of the rhythm of everyday life.

The Pixelpublication has shared tips that can make the summer more comfortable. How to cope with the heat in the room:

Proper ventilation: one of the key points is to ventilate the apartment at the optimal time. Morning and evening airing will help to relieve the room of excessive heat. During a hot day, it is recommended to close the windows and draw curtains. Choosing the right curtains: install blackout curtains that reflect the sun's rays. They will protect the room from excessive heat. Using foil on windows: Using foil on windows can help reflect up to 80% of the sun's rays. Simply moisten the foil and stick it to the window frames from the outside. Ventilate the room: Install a fan that disperses cold rather than hot air. Humidifier: It can help create a more comfortable atmosphere in the apartment. Cooling the bed: Another life hack is to place your bedding on a refrigerator shelf to cool it before going to bed.

With these tips, you can survive the heat in an apartment without air conditioning more efficiently and comfortably. This will allow you to enjoy the summer days, even if the temperatures rise to high levels.

