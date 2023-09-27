How to open a jar lid with a single movement using a rubber band

Sometimes opening a closed jar can be a task that requires extra effort, especially when you don't have a special tool at hand. We're going to share an effective way to open a jar with a twist that doesn't require a lot of physical labor or special skills.

This simple method was shared on the DIY Pinto YouTube channel. How to open a twist-top jar? One man shared his experience on the Internet and showed how to do it with the help of an ordinary object that is always at hand, which is a rubber band!

To open a jar easily, do the following:

Take a rubber band and wrap it around the lid of the jar, making sure it is centered on the end of the lid and fits snugly. Hold the jar with one hand and pull the rubber band with the other to open the lid.

This simple and unexpected technique will help you open a twist-top jar quickly and effortlessly. The rubber band provides additional grip and traction, making the process much easier and more efficient.

