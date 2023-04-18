How to clean a fat grill from soot: a simple life hack

Cooking outdoors, such as on a grill, barbecue, or charcoal grill, is a popular activity for many families, especially during the warmer months. However, after using such devices, it is important to ensure that they are cleaned of grease and other contaminants.

The simple tool you'll need to tackle this task is in your kitchen. This is baking soda. You don't need to buy aggressive chemicals, because this natural product will easily cope with cleaning the grill from grease and oil residues.

Use a mixture of baking soda and water to clean the grease from the grill. The appropriate proportions are 1.5 cups of baking soda for every half cup of water. Apply this paste to the grill using a brush, washcloth, rag, foil, or paper towels. This powder will effectively remove even old fat residues. As a small life hack, you can preheat the grill, this will facilitate the cleaning process.

After the paste is applied, leave it on the grill grates for 10-15 minutes before cleaning. Then rinse the grill thoroughly with clean water to ensure all baking soda is removed along with grease and other contaminants.

