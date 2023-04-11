How to clean an iron using a matchbox: an unexpected life hack

Soot on the iron is a problem that must be dealt with without undue doubt. A soiled soleplate of the iron from soot can prevent its use and even damage your clothes.

There are many ways to clean your iron from soot, from using chemical products to homemade products made from natural ingredients. But there is one simple life hack for which you will only need a box of matches.

Clean the iron using a matchbox. This requires a new box. You will need only one side of it, from which matches are usually lit.

You should gently wipe the dirty parts of the soleplate of the iron with this side of the box. After a short time, you will notice how your iron looks almost like new.

Some experienced housewives use this life hack even to remove old soot stains. But be careful not to scratch or damage your iron.

