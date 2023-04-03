How to clean the toilet with shaving foam: an effective life hack

Shaving foams can be useful not only for their intended purpose but also for various household chores. They can be a great help in cleaning, particularly when cleaning the toilet.

According to the Sante plus portal, this is possible due to the presence of fatty acids and surfactants in the shaving foam. In addition, the potassium soap contained in the shaving foam has a strong cleansing effect.

How to use shaving foam properly when cleaning the toilet

First of all, spray the foam on the toilet and spread it evenly with a toilet brush so that the product is evenly distributed and covers the entire surface. Then leave the foam on for 20-30 minutes. After that, you can reuse the cleaning brush to remove all the dirt. Finally, simply flush the toilet bowl with water.

Thus, shaving foam can be an excellent cleaning aid, particularly when cleaning the toilet. Remember that before using shaving foam, make sure that it does not contain any harmful substances that could damage the surface of the material.

