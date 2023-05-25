In an attempt to solve the problem of pan scum that troubles fried food lovers, some Englishmen have discovered an effective way. According to an article on tutkatamka, this method is considered one of the most effective for removing burnt residues and grease from the surface of pans. The most interesting thing is that this method requires only tea bags.

Here's how to use this method to clean a frying pan from carbon deposits:

Fill a frying pan with hot water and drop the tea bag into it. You can use a new teabag or use a previously brewed one, but in the latter case, it is recommended to take a larger number of teabags for better results; Leave the teabags in the pan for 15-20 minutes, but no longer to avoid the formation of tea stains; Take out the tea bags and immediately notice that the carbon deposits on the walls and bottom of the pan have disappeared. Then rinse the pan with water and remove any remaining soot and grease.

This simple method allows you to quickly and efficiently clean the pan from the carbon deposits without using expensive household chemicals. It can be a convenient and cost-effective solution for those looking for an effective way to keep their cooking tools in good condition.

