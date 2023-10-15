How to clean a down jacket at home without a washing machine: housewives named an effective method

If you're afraid to wash your down jacket in the washing machine, you can manually remove stains to avoid damaging it. TSN will tell you how to clean your down jacket without ruining it. Start by organizing your workplace. It is best to do this in the bathroom, if possible, by laying out your outerwear on a flat surface. You will need:

A foam sponge or silicone wash sponge. Viscose or microfiber wipes. Cotton pads.

One of the most effective ways to remove grease stains from a down jacket is to use a mixture of salt and baking soda. Dissolve one tablespoon of salt and baking soda in 150 ml of hot water. Soak a cotton pad in this solution and wipe the stained area several times. Then dry it well with a napkin.

You can also find hydrogen peroxide suitable for this purpose in many homes. To prepare a down jacket stain remover, take 1 cup of hot water (temperature 60-70 degrees), half a cup of baking soda, and half a cup of peroxide. Mix the ingredients until smooth and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Apply to the stain and leave for 15 minutes, then rinse.

If the sleeves or collar of your down jacket are stained with grease stains, you can clean them without washing them using ammonia and dishwashing detergent. Here's how to do it:

Mix 1 cup of water, 1 teaspoon of ammonia, and 1 teaspoon of dishwashing gel. Steam the product with an iron or steamer. Apply the solution to the stains with a sponge. Rub the stained areas and leave the product on for 30 minutes. Remove the remaining moisture with a cloth.

If you have foundation stains on the collar of your down jacket, you will need micellar water. Simply apply a small amount to a cotton pad and wipe all the stained areas.

Small, fresh dirt can be easily removed by sprinkling talcum powder on it. Spray the talcum powder on the grease stain and leave it on for 12 hours. Then thoroughly clean off the powder with a brush.

If your down jacket has serious precipitation stains, you can use lemon juice and laundry soap to remove them. Moisten the finely grated soap with water and add lemon juice. Stir thoroughly, apply to the stains and leave for half an hour, and then remove the remaining product with a plastic or wooden spatula. Make sure that the surface does not remain sticky. Then dry the material additionally with a terry towel.

