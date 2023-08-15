How to clean a pillow without washing: a life hack with baking soda

Sometimes cushions lose their lustre and start to look grey and yellow. This can be due to dead skin cells, traces of sweat and care products, sometimes accompanied by an unpleasant smell.

However, you don't have to use chemicals from the store to restore their freshness. A simple life hack from the kitchen arsenal will help you to cope with this, life.nv.ua writes.

You can use ordinary baking soda to remove yellow stains and freshen up your pillows. Here's how to do it:

Remove the pillowcase from the pillow. Spread a thin layer of baking soda evenly on the surface of the pillow. Place the pillow in the sun for two to three hours. Remove any remaining baking soda with a duster or other convenient tool.

This simple method will help restore the whiteness and freshness of your cushions without the need to wash it. Even yellowed pillows can regain their original look and comfort with baking soda and natural sunlight.

