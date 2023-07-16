How to clean the glass on the oven door and other surfaces: two effective methods

After a few uses, the oven glass can become dirty and show traces of grease and oil stains. To remove stubborn dirt and brown spots, clean the oven windows regularly. There are several effective natural cleaning products that can help remove even stubborn stains and ensure optimal glass disinfection.

You can clean the glass on the oven door with water and detergent. Detergent is effective for cleaning and disinfecting various surfaces. To clean the windows, simply wipe them with a sponge moistened with detergent and water. Then wipe the windows with a dry cloth to remove any excess water. Detergent can also be used to clean the inside of the oven.

A paste of baking soda and vinegar is also a great glass cleaner. First, create a paste with baking soda and a little water, then apply it to the entire glass surface of the oven. Wait a few minutes and then spray vinegar on the surface. Leave on for 10 minutes and then wipe with a sponge to remove grease and dirt. Finish cleaning by using a damp microfiber cloth to rinse and polish.

