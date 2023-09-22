The easiest way is to take dirty shoes to a dry cleaner, but this is not always convenient or affordable. Therefore, it is worth using another method, meaning using a washing machine. However, you should know what kind of shoes are suitable for this and how to wash them properly.

UAportal will tell you about the intricacies of washing shoes in a washing machine. In particular, sneakers made of textiles without small decorations are suitable for this purpose. You should not wash shoes made of suede, leather or varnish, as well as shoes with decorative elements that can be damaged during washing.

Most washing machines have a special program for washing shoes. If your machine does not have such a program, choose a delicate wash. The water temperature should be no higher than 30-40 degrees and the drum speed should not exceed 600 rpm. It is better to disable spinning and drying.

It should be noted that you should not put a pair of very dirty shoes in the washing machine. You should first wash off the dirt from the soles. In addition, washing shoes in the machine requires cleaning the drum.

Tips for washing shoes in a washing machine:

Before washing, remove the laces and insoles from the shoes.

Fill the drum no more than halfway.

Add a special shoe detergent or gel to the drum.

After washing, dry the shoes naturally, avoiding direct sunlight.

By following these simple rules, you can wash your shoes in the washing machine easily and efficiently.

