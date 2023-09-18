How to clean the wallpaper in the kitchen from grease and dirt: the most effective homemade remedy

Stains and dirt on walls, especially on kitchen wallpaper, can be quite difficult to remove. Usually, conventional instant cleaners do not always cope with this task.

However, there is an effective and affordable way to clean the walls from grease, dust, fingerprints, and other contaminants - using baking soda. OBOZREVATEL has shared some life hacks that will help you clean your wallpaper.

Read also: Wallpaper in the interior of a children's room

Soda paste for deep cleaning:

The best way to clean wallpaper with baking soda is to make a paste. Add a teaspoon of water to a tablespoon of baking soda and mix thoroughly until smooth. Apply this paste to the stained areas of the wallpaper and gently wipe with a soft cloth or sponge dipped in the paste. Allow the product to act for 5-10 minutes, and then carefully wipe off the remaining baking soda, avoiding overwetting the wallpaper.

Video of the day

If the first attempt does not work, try a few more times. Too much water or intense friction can damage the wallpaper, so be careful.

Soda solution for routine cleaning:

You can use a baking soda solution to clean your wallpaper on a regular basis. To prepare, mix two tablespoons of baking soda with five liters of water. Use a microfiber cloth that you dip in the solution and wring out well so that it is slightly damp. Use this cloth to wipe the soiled areas of the wallpaper. This will freshen up the surface, get rid of odors, and remove dust well.

Check for safety

Before using baking soda on wallpaper, it is recommended to check its safety, especially if it is a decorative coating. Apply a small amount of baking soda or baking soda paste to an inconspicuous area of the wallpaper and try to clean it as you would the entire surface. If it doesn't affect the wallpaper, you can use baking soda safely. But you should avoid strong friction, as it can damage even a durable wallpaper coating.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to wallpaper cheaply and efficiently.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!