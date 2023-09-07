How to clean dirty skirting boards: a miraculous home remedy

Cleaning your home is a task that takes time and patience. When we're doing general cleaning, we can sometimes forget about skirting boards, which become clogged and covered with dust quickly. Although there are special products for cleaning them, we will tell you how to do it at home with the help of available products.

Read also: How to choose a healthy frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

To clean skirting boards and remove dirt, stains and dust, you can use a simple trick that santeplus writes about. You will need the following ingredients: 1 tablespoon of dishwashing detergent, 1 cup of vinegar and 4 cups of hot water.

If you want to clean dirty skirting boards, here are the steps:

Start by vacuuming the skirting boards to remove as much dust as possible before cleaning. Mix all of the above ingredients to create a cleaning solution in a container. Dip a microfibre cloth in the solution and wipe the skirting boards. This method will remove all kinds of dirt and coatings from the skirting boards, leaving them looking well-groomed and shiny. If you need to remove stubborn stains or dirt, you can use an old toothbrush to apply a small amount of cleaning agent to it and scrub the skirting boards.

As a reminder, we have already written about what to do to prevent anything from sticking to the pan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!