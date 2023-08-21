How to clean the oven without using chemicals: instructions

Don't put off cleaning your oven until later, as dirt and grease can make it longer and more difficult. But don't despair. There is a simple and effective way to help you clean your oven easily.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that this method requires only a few ingredients, including aluminum foil, water, vinegar, and baking soda.

Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Prepare the oven. Before you start cleaning, make sure the oven is turned off and cooled down. Remove the baking sheet, racks, and other accessories from the oven. They can also be cleaned with foil or other methods.

Step 2: Make a solution of water and vinegar. Boil a liter of water. Add half a cup of vinegar and mix well. This solution will help soften grease and dirt on the walls of the oven.

Step 3: Soak the foil in the solution and cover the oven. Tear off palm-sized sheets of foil and roll them into balls. Dip each ball into the hot water and vinegar solution, squeeze out the excess liquid, and attach to the walls, door, and bottom of the oven. Leave the foil on for 30-40 minutes.

Step 4: Sprinkle baking soda on the oven surface. Remove the foil and sprinkle the baking soda over any remaining dirt or grease. The baking soda will react with the vinegar to create a foam that will help destroy the dirt.

Step 5: Wipe the oven with a damp cloth. Wait 10-15 minutes for the baking soda to do its job. Then wipe all the surfaces of the oven with a damp cloth or sponge, rinsing off any residual baking soda, vinegar, and dirt. If necessary, repeat the process until the oven is clean and shiny.

