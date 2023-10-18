How to cut pelargonium to make it bloom more lush: tips from flower growers

For an abundant flowering and a healthy growth of pelargonium, it is important to carry out pruning in the fall and make changes in the care of the plant in the cold period. Information about this was provided by the channel "House and homestead" on YouTube.

Regarding the pruning of pelargonium in the fall, it is important to remember that this procedure promotes it's healthy growth and longer flowering. If pruning is not done, the plant can stretch out and will bloom less, as well as become vulnerable to a disease.

It is recommended that pruning should be done in the fall. This allows cuttings to grow over the winter and become ready for planting outdoors in the spring. Particular attention should be paid to pruning zonal varieties, and it is important that at least 3 months pass before the onset of frost, so that the flower bud is formed.

Cuttings are better to separate before the onset of frost, choosing green tops of shoots 5-10 cm long, having flowers or buds. This indicates their readiness for further growth. On the cuttings should be broken off all pedicels and leave only 2-4 small leaves on the top. Pelargonium forms future roots with the roots of these cuttings, so it is important to properly prepare the cuttings before planting.

Any vessel can be used for planting pelargonium cuttings, but make sure you made holes in the bottom of the drain. The ground for planting should be prepared by mixing vegetable garden soil, perlite and sand in a ratio of 1,5:1:1:0,5. After planting, you need to let the cuttings dry out a little before watering.

Fall is also the time to move pelargoniums indoors if they have grown outside. Watering is recommended less frequently and fertilizer is reduced. Plants can also be treated with "fundazol" for prevention.

Winterization is better to organize on an insulated balcony, where the temperature does not fall below +12 degrees Celsius, or in a room near the window. The main thing - avoid drafts.

