How to cut iris leaves so as not to cause harm: gardening tips

Irises are popular spring flowers that don't require any special care.

But for those new to gardening, it is important to know that irises should be pruned in autumn to ensure that they bloom magnificently in spring. This procedure is usually recommended in the evening, when the roots retain a significant amount of moisture that can evaporate under the influence of heat.

Experienced gardeners recommend cutting the leaves of irises in a cone shape. This method also helps to retain moisture in the plant. After pruning, it is useful to sprinkle the plants with charcoal, which helps prevent infection with fungal diseases.

The day after pruning, it is recommended to cover the lower part of the plants with a loose layer of soil. If a harsh winter is expected, it is useful to additionally cover the irises.

Avoid pruning irises after rain, as this can lead to serious plant diseases.

