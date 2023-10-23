How to update the kitchen interior if you have a limited budget: tips from designers

If you have a limited budget, but dream of updating your kitchen, we will share a few ideas that will allow you to change the look of your kitchen without spending a lot of money. To dramatically change the look of the kitchen, it is not necessary to make a major renovation.

Update the color of the cabinets

You can change the atmosphere in your kitchen quickly and effectively by simply repainting your kitchen cabinets. Even if you call in the professionals for this job, it will still be many times cheaper and faster than doing a full renovation.

You can significantly change the look of your kitchen by adding bright colors such as dark purple, navy blue or forest green.

Lighting

Effective lighting can determine the overall look of your kitchen. Your space may be lacking in spot lighting. Hand-held lights can greatly enhance the detailing of a kitchen and give it a more sophisticated look. Sleek metal fixtures with simple shapes are suitable for minimalist kitchens.

Replacing countertops

This may not be the most budget-friendly solution, but it is really effective. Countertops can wear out after a few years of renovation, which affects the whole look of the kitchen. The best option is to replace the old countertops with new ones made of a different material.

For an economical option, you can consider wooden countertops, which add warmth to the kitchen, unlike marble or natural stone. However, wooden countertops require special care.

