Migraine is a neurological disease characterized by severe, debilitating headaches. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, difficulty speaking, numbness or tingling, and sensitivity to light and sound.

UaPortal will tell you how to overcome a migraine.

Do not delay taking medication

If you start experiencing a dull headache, take a painkiller right away. This way, you can have time to fight the attack at the very beginning. If you miss this step, the pain will be difficult to relieve later.

Remove light sources

Bright light can aggravate pain, so turn off bright lights and close the curtains. If you can sleep, lie down.

Video of the day

Make a cold compress

Put an ice pack or a towel soaked in cold water on your head. This will constrict blood vessels, relax muscles, and reduce headaches.

Read also: What foods should not be eaten with coffee to avoid harming your health

Drink coffee or Coca-Cola

If you don't feel nauseous, drink some coffee or cola: caffeine constricts blood vessels and increases the absorption of painkillers.

Create soundproofing

Loud and harsh sounds can trigger pain. You can wear headphones, in-ear headphones, noise-canceling headphones, or comfortable earplugs.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, we have already written about what foods you should avoid during breakfast.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!