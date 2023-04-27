How Norwegian housewives clean herring in minutes: a life hack

Fish and seafood are an essential part of a balanced diet, as they have a rich and varied composition that provides the body with valuable substances. Herring is especially useful for a healthy diet.

Nevertheless, many people are put off by the process of cleaning fish, which is troublesome and unpleasant. That's why we offer a quick and easy way to clean herring, which is used by Norwegian housewives - fishermen's wives.

To clean herring effortlessly, you need the following things:

a cutting board

a sharp knife

paper towels;

tweezers.

It is better to use a plastic board for cutting fish rather than a wooden one, as it is easier to clean and does not absorb odors as much.

First, rinse the fish under running water, and remove the head and internal organs. Then, rinse the carcass again, make an incision, and remove the fin. At the incision site, pull up the fish skin with tweezers and pull it off in one motion.

Now you can separate the fillet from the bone. Take the herring by the tail with one hand and tear the fillet off the ribs with the other. Hold the spine with two fingers and separate the remaining part of the fillet. Using this simple method, you can clean herring quickly and without fuss.

