How to never confuse the car pedals: a simple life hack for novice drivers

The actions of beginners who have just graduated from driving school and have recently become drivers are not yet automated, so sometimes there may be a problem of confusing the clutch, brake, and gas pedals while driving, which can lead to tragic consequences.

The apostrophe has shared a simple life trick that will help you remember which pedals to press.

In order to avoid confusion with the pedals, drivers must first learn that their feet should not hang in the air but should have support. To ensure that your foot is fixed, you should place the heel of your right foot between the gas and brake pedals.

This technique will allow the driver to remember that the gas is on the right and the brake is on the left, and to easily press the desired pedal.

The left foot should always be kept flat on the floor near the clutch pedal. If you are driving a car with an automatic transmission, professional drivers advise you to use one foot - the right foot for the gas and brakes.

