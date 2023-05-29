How to forget about snoring forever: doctor's advice and folk methods

Snoring is a common condition that affects both men and women, regardless of age. This problem disturbs both those who snore and those who hear it, and leads to insufficient sleep. Otolaryngologist Viktor Prokopovych explained, why people face the problem of snoring.

Read also: Why you shouldn't cross your legs while sitting

The most common cause is a tongue root prolapse, where the tongue falls back and narrows the airway. This often occurs due to an incorrect bite or sleeping position. Other factors that cause snoring can include being overweight, nasal breathing disorders, anatomical features, or the use of muscle relaxants and alcohol consumption.

Snoring in itself is not dangerous, but if it is accompanied by apnea (breathing difficulties) and occurs more than five times a night, it can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and sudden death during sleep.

Video of the day

As for the frequency of snoring in men and women, Prokopovych noted that it is more common among men. This is due to how tense the muscles are during the day. If a person does physical work or is intensely active, then in the evening the body tries to compensate for the adrenaline that keeps the muscles in good shape. This can lead to nasal congestion, relaxation of the oropharyngeal muscles, and, as a result, snoring. Dr. Prokopovych recommends sleeping in a semi-sitting position after heavy physical labor, drinking alcohol, or taking muscle relaxants.

The doctor provides tips on how to get rid of snoring on your own. These include weight loss, avoiding alcohol before bed, and choosing the right sleeping position so that the head does not tilt back. It is recommended to use a larger pillow for side sleeping than for back sleeping.

It is worth noting that there are cases when the problem of snoring cannot be solved at home. For example, if the cause is bite problems, snoring may continue even if you follow the recommendations. In such cases, it is better to visit an orthodontist.

In particular, there are various popular tips for getting rid of snoring. Some of them include treating allergies, straightening the nasal septum, quitting smoking, stopping the use of sedatives and sports, and eating right.

It should be noted that there are also medical treatments for snoring, but their use without consulting a doctor is not recommended. It is important to try safe folk remedies to solve the problem, and if this does not work, consult a specialist.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Earlier, we wrote about simple tips to help you get rid of snoring.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!