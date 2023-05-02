How to permanently get rid of the smell of an animal in an apartment: simple life hacks

Pets are integral members of our family and bring us a lot of joy. However, their vital activity can create unpleasant odors in the house, such as wet hair and litter boxes. However, there are simple methods to help you forget about this problem.

First of all, you need to regularly carry out hygiene procedures for your pets: wipe their paws after a walk, brush their hair, bathe them, and take them to a professional groomer from time to time. You should also keep pets away from sofas, beds, and armchairs so that you don't have to deal with unpleasant odors on the furniture. Provide a cozy place for your pet to feel comfortable.

If an accident happens and the animal goes to the bathroom on the carpet, you need to act quickly. Place a layer of paper towels over the wet spot, then add another layer of paper to eliminate as much urine as possible. Sprinkle the affected area with baking soda (about 1/4 cup) and leave it on for 8 hours or overnight.

After the baking soda neutralizes the odor, collect it. Another method is to mix one cup of vinegar, one cup of water, and two tablespoons of baking soda. If you have a spray bottle, use it to spray the urine spot with this mixture.

The litter box can become a source of odor if it is not cleaned regularly. It is recommended to clean the litter box at least once a day. In addition, it should be thoroughly cleaned about once a month. To avoid the risk of your cat abandoning the litter box, it is best to use soap and water rather than harsh chemicals.

Since litter boxes are often scratched, creating a favorable environment for bacteria to grow, it is best to replace them at least once a year.

Don't forget about your small animals either. If you keep guinea pigs, hamsters, or gerbils, it is recommended that you clean their cages at least once a week to keep them clean and prevent odors.

