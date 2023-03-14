How to get rid of weeds in the garden forever: an effective life hack

Many gardeners dream of getting rid of weeds on their plot forever, without spending a lot of time weeding. Often, gardeners try to solve this problem with chemicals, but this can lead to contamination of plants with chemical components and a deterioration in the taste of the fruit.

However, there is an easier way to get rid of weeds. Researchers have found a tricky way to mulch the soil on the plot. Spreading a thick layer of tree bark on the surface of the beds will help prevent weed growth. Such mulch is harmful to wheatgrass and dandelion sprouts, preventing their growth. In addition to tree bark, you can use various materials such as peat, humus, straw and sawdust.

This "covering material" will not only help to avoid the growth of weeds, but will also help to get rid of pests that can settle on the stems and leaves of the quinoa. Therefore, if you dream of a weed-free garden, try using soil mulching - it is a simple and inexpensive way to achieve the desired result.

