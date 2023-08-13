How to get rid of moths in the house forever: grandmother's advice

Fighting moths can be not only effective, but also natural. If you are familiar with endlessly uninvited guests in your closet, then this effective and simple method from our grandmother definitely deserves your attention.

Moths are not only annoying but also cause a lot of damage. However, there is a way to fight them naturally and with guaranteed results. And this way is lavender, a plant that can become your reliable defender in the war against moths, writes prostoway

The bright and distinctive aroma of lavender, which is so calming to our nerves, is intolerable to these pests. The smell of lavender creates such conditions for the moth that it simply cannot exist in the same room as this fragrant plant.

To achieve maximum effectiveness, leave a dry bunch of lavender in a mini-cloth pad and place it in a closed cabinet. In this way, the scent of lavender is concentrated, and the moths are simply left with another choice - to fly somewhere else or to die.

If you don't have dried lavender on hand, you can easily replace it with natural lavender oil, which is available in pharmacies and natural cosmetics stores. Simply dip cotton pads in the oil and place them on your closet shelves or stick them to walls or doors. Also, in addition to fighting moths, you will get a wonderful aroma in the room.

