How to get rid of moths permanently: an effective way

During the cold season, moths can appear more often. This most insidious enemy can live in cupboards, in the kitchen, and even among foods such as dried fruit, mushrooms, and cereals.

Pixel reported this and explained how to detect moths and get rid of them once and for all. It is important to carry out prevention, namely:

Maintaining order:

The first and most important rule is to keep your closets and dressing rooms tidy. It is recommended to wash things that you bring from the cottage or other places in high-temperature water to kill moth larvae.

Washing new clothes:

Before wearing new clothes, it is worth washing them, as moth larvae often hide in the seams and internal cavities of clothing.

Food storage:

Special attention should be paid to food storage. It is better to keep them together with spices and herbs.

How to kill moths:

The main task is to create unfavourable conditions for moths and prevent their reappearance.

Use of fragrances: moths do not tolerate the scents of rosemary, thyme and lavender. Therefore, it is recommended to use scented sachets in wardrobes and kitchen cupboards.

Freezing clothes: clothes made of natural fabrics can help kill moth larvae and prevent the emergence of new offspring when frozen at minimum temperatures.

Treatment and traps: special moth traps can be used in cupboards, and it is recommended to sort through food and treat the shelves with vinegar in the kitchen.

