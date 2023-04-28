How to teach a parrot to talk: effective tips

Many species of parrots can learn to imitate human speech. Therefore, owners of these birds often wonder how to teach their pets to speak.

If you are serious about teaching your winged friend to speak, it is best to start when the bird is young. The learning process will be easier and faster. The result will be improved if the bird is in a human environment, so it will constantly hear human speech.

Ornithologists believe that almost all species of parrots can pronounce simple phrases, except for those that do not speak. You need to work with the bird for 10 to 15 minutes every day. If the bird is not in the mood to learn, reschedule the training for another day.

First, determine what phrases you want to teach your parrot. Choose one phrase and repeat it, pronouncing it clearly and syllabically in a single rhythm. Once you have taught the first phrase, move on to the next one. Be patient and the result will not be long in coming.

