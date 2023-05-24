How to sharpen a grater in 5 minutes: easy ways

A grater is an indispensable item in the kitchen, but it can become dull from constant use. If you have such a problem, don't be upset, as there is a simple life hack that will help you quickly restore the sharpness of your grater.

Read also: How to sharpen kitchen knives quickly and easily with improvised tools

First of all, to restore the sharpness, you need to sharpen both cutting sides of the grater. To do this, you will need a knife with a short blade and a porcelain or ceramic cup. You can also use a sharpening block for better results.

Here's how to sharpen a grater:

Lift and sharpen the inside of the cutting edge. Insert the knife into the prong of the slicer and stroke it with light pressure about three to four times; Sharpen the outside of the teeth. Wipe the grater over the bottom of a porcelain or ceramic cup. The abrasive properties of this part will help to sharpen the outer cutting edges of the teeth.

With these simple steps, you can restore the sharpness of your slicer and enjoy easy and efficient cooking again. Be sure to follow these steps regularly to keep your shredder sharp and ready to use.

Video of the day

Earlier, we wrote about how to easily sharpen blender blades that have become dull.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!