How to sharpen scissors and knives in minutes: the easiest ways

A dull knife can be dangerous and it can make work in the kitchen harder, as well as lead to trouble. However, there are simple ways that will help you to quickly sharpen your knives, even when there are no special devices at hand.

You can use an ordinary cup. Just turn it upside down and press the blade of the knife against the bottom of the cup, then swipe the knife sharply across the bottom of the cup a few times.

Read also: What sharpener should not be used and what to do to keep your knives always sharp

You can sharpen knives against a car window - just run the knife a few times along the edge of the window.

Another method is to use a nail file. Place a hard nail file on a sturdy surface with the rough side facing up. Hold the file with one hand, and use the other hand to run the blade of the knife across the surface of the file. Repeat this motion for several times until the blade is sharp.

And if you want sharpen sharpen your scissors, use foil. Take a large piece of foil, fold it several times and make 7-10 cuts with scissors.

We will remind, UAportal reported how to quickly sharpen kitchen knives in different ways.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!