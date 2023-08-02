How to apply perfume to make it last longer: life hacks from perfumers

After applying perfume, we feel the scent, but we're not sure if others can smell it. On the other hand, everyone around you may say that they smell your perfume while you can't notice it.

If any of these stories sound familiar, follow this useful life hack from perfumers. To ensure that the scents are noticed, you should apply perfume to one secret spot on the body, ukr.media reports.

We are not talking about the wrist or neck, where we usually spray perfume. It is the back of the hand. When you spray perfume in this area, the scent spreads equally to you and your interlocutor while moving and gesturing during communication. This simple technique will help ensure that the scent spreads evenly and make your presence even more pleasant for everyone around you.

How to make your perfume last longer

To make your perfume last longer, apply a little greasy cream to your wrists and neck and then spray your perfume on it. The oily base will make the scent more persistent.

