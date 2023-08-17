How to clean windows and mirrors to avoid streaks: 2 top tips

Gentle care of glass surfaces is a task that any housewife faces. Experienced housewives and cleaning professionals share their secrets on how to get a perfect clean without fingerprints, lint, or hair.

Maxine Dwyer, a cleaning specialist, reveals to Express a simple and effective method for cleaning glass surfaces without streaks using just two ingredients - water and soap.

First of all, dissolve the soap in warm water so that it forms a lather. Dip a mop or cloth in this solution and thoroughly clean the glass from dirt.

Clean the glass in stages, dividing it into sections and moving from top to bottom. After the first section has been cleaned, dampen a mop or cloth with clean water and rinse off the soapy solution. The last step is to wipe the window with a microfiber until it is dry.

Cleaning mirrors without streaks: a simple method John Katz, an expert from MeandMyGlass, reveals the secret to perfectly clean mirrors - no need for expensive detergents. To achieve flawlessness, a dampened cloth is enough to soften stains on the glass, and then use a microfiber cloth, making circular motions to polish the surface.

