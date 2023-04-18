How easy it is to swallow a pill, even without water: advice from doctors

Some people may find it difficult to swallow pills, especially those that are only available with a prescription, and this can sometimes be accompanied by a feeling of nausea. To make this process easier, doctors recommend using a simple life hack known as the "lean-forward method." This is written by the publication Tips and Tricks.

Read also: How to store medicines at home: basic rules

This method helps to safely swallow medical preparations without triggering the nausea reflex. To do this, you need to put the tablet in the middle of your tongue, take a sip of water and tilt your head forward, which allows you to avoid holding your breath and makes swallowing easier.

At the same time, tilting the head back can make it difficult to swallow the medicine, as the airways are blocked.

Video of the day

Doctors recommend swallowing a maximum of two tablets at a time, as a large number of tablets can increase the risk of choking. In addition, doctors advise always drinking tablets with water to speed up their absorption.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

We will remind you that in order to maintain the health of your teeth, you must follow your diet. UAPortal will tell you which products you should pay special attention to, and which ones should be avoided.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!