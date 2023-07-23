How to easily clean old grease in the kitchen

Old grease in the kitchen can be a real problem. Not only does it look untidy, but it's also hard to clean.

Grease can build up on the stove, oven, sink, and other kitchen surfaces. If not removed regularly, it can become hard and sticky and very difficult to clean.

There are several ways to clean old grease in the kitchen. One of the easiest ways is to use a cleaner and a sponge. Simply apply the detergent to the sponge and wipe the surface where the grease has accumulated thoroughly. If the grease is very hard, you may need to use a stiff sponge or brush.

Another way to clean stubborn grease in the kitchen is to use a vinegar and water solution. Just mix one part vinegar with three parts water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Then spray the surface where the grease has accumulated and leave it for 50-60 minutes. After that, wipe the surface with a sponge or brush.

You can also use lemon to remove old grease in the kitchen. Simply cut the lemon in half and wipe the surface with the lemon half on which the grease has accumulated. The lemon juice will dissolve the grease and make it easier to clean.

If the grease is very stubborn, you may need to use special grease removers. You can buy these products at any household chemical store. Before using the product, be sure to read the instructions on the package.

After you have cleaned the grease from the kitchen, be sure to wipe the surface dry. This will help prevent the re-accumulation of grease.

