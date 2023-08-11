How to clean the sink easily: step-by-step instructions

Many of us know how important it is to keep our homes clean and hygienic, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. But did you know that you can use ordinary baking soda to clean your sink effectively and safely?

Soda is a well-known product that has many uses, including cleaning. This natural product has several advantages that make it ideal for cleaning the sink:

: baking soda is great for removing dirt, grease and limescale due to its abrasiveness. Odour neutralisation: baking soda helps to get rid of unpleasant odours that may come from the sink or drain.

: baking soda has a disinfectant effect, killing bacteria and fungi. Safety: baking soda does not contain chemicals that can damage the sink or cause an allergic reaction in you.

If you want to use baking soda to clean your sink, here are the step-by-step instructions:

Preparing the ingredients: mums will need baking soda (1-2 tablespoons), water (1-2 cups), vinegar (optional), a sponge or cloth, a dry cloth or paper towels. Preparation of the paste: Mix the baking soda with water to create a paste. Application: spread the paste on the surface of the sink and leave for 10-15 minutes. Optional: to enhance the effect, add vinegar to the paste. Be careful to avoid contact with metal or rubber parts. Cleaning: Wipe the sink with a sponge or cloth to remove dirt and grease. Rinse: Rinse the sink with warm water and wipe dry.

You will be pleasantly surprised by the result: a clean and fresh sink with little effort. Repeat the procedure once a week or as needed, and your home will always be clean and tidy.

