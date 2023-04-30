How to easily wash dishes from dried dough: a simple life hack

Many housewives have faced the task of quickly washing dishes from dough. At first glance, it's not so easy, but there is a simple way to make this process much easier.

To clean dried dough, you need to pour warm water over the dirt in the dishes and wait until the dough residue is soaked and no longer "glued" to the surface. It is best to leave the cutlery and dishes in the water for half an hour, but sometimes ten minutes is enough. The duration depends on how much the dough has dried.

This little secret has always helped housewives out and helps to avoid problems with cleaning the sponge from the dough residue. It is best to remove the stuck-on residue with a whisk, and use a sponge at the end of the wash.

In addition, if you stain your clothes with dough while cooking, you should soak the contaminated item in cold water for 10-20 minutes. After that, the stain can be easily removed by gently rubbing it with a sponge.

