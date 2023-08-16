How to easily clean a burnt pan: an effective homemade remedy

When cooking, who hasn't faced a situation where the food in the pan has become burnt? It can be difficult to save such a pan from the consequences of burning, but it is absolutely possible with a few simple steps.

Read also: An unexpected life hack that will help you clean the pan by frying laundry soap on it

One way to clean a burnt pan is to use vinegar and baking soda. This method is very effective and does not require complicated recipes, writes Glavred.

First, add equal parts water and vinegar to a saucepan, then add a spoonful of baking soda. Wait for the reaction to take place and foam to form. Then you can put the pot on the fire and bring it to a boil, hold it for 10 minutes. After the solution has cooled, do not forget to rinse the pan thoroughly.

Video of the day

If the dirt has not completely disappeared, this process can be repeated. This method of cleaning helps to get rid of stains and restore the shine of the metal pan.

Another effective method that can be used for a burnt pan is to use citric acid and salt. Pour about 20 grams of acid per 1 liter of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and keep it at a low boil for half an hour.

If necessary, this procedure can also be repeated. Citric acid helps to soften the burn, and salt makes it easier to remove.

Of course, the best way to deal with it is to prevent it. You should always monitor the cooking process, choose the appropriate mode and temperature to avoid sticking.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to make a cleaner for burnt dishes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!