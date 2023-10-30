After lunch, grease-stained plastic containers can be a real problem, especially for those who use them constantly at work and are tired of constantly washing trays.

But don't despair, because there is a simple and effective life hack that will help restore your containers to their original appearance and get rid of unpleasant odors. This method was shared by a user on TikTok known as @a_shpvl_a.

How to clean plastic food containers - a life hack: In the past, to wash a greasy plastic container, you probably spent a lot of detergent, and the sponge was almost miserable after such a process. However, a Ukrainian woman @a_shpvl_a shared a method that will help you easily clean even very dirty containers. And it doesn't require any complicated operations, you just need warm water, a couple of napkins, and detergent.

The girl demonstrated how she took a dirty, greasy container and applied a little detergent to its walls. Then she took some paper napkins and simply put them in the container. It's important to note that you don't have to put them in any particular way - just add a few napkins and close the lid on the container. After that, crack the container several times, pour out the dirty water and rinse it under running water. After this procedure, your container will be completely clean and ready for the next use.

