How to easily clear clogs in the sink with a popular drink: a life hack

In the bathroom and kitchen, clogged sinks from food, soap or hair are a much more common problem than they seem. However, it doesn't always require a plunger or expensive drain unblocking products.

According to the Mirror, you can use an extremely effective and affordable tool to unclog the drain - Coca-Cola. It may sound extraordinary, but this life hack with a carbonated drink really works.

If you've ever experienced a clogged bathroom or kitchen sink, you know how much effort it takes to get the water flowing again. Fortunately, however, there is an affordable and effective alternative to expensive drain unblockers.

Using a popular carbonated beverage to unclog drains is an effective way to solve the problem of a blockage in the sink. All you need to do is put a bottle of Coca-Cola down the drain and wait for the drink to work.

Coca-Cola encourages the use of traditional cleaning products. Although the drink does contain a small amount of food acid, this is the case with many foods, so it is safe to use.

