How to easily peel nuts from the shell: a useful life hack

Nuts are a useful product used in many dishes and desserts. However, cleaning them can be a difficult task. Using various handy tools, from doors to hammers, can be inconvenient and even lead to injuries. FoodOboz has shared several convenient ways to clean walnuts.

The easiest option is to use a nutcracker. To do this, clamp the nut in the teeth of a nutcracker and press the handle to remove the shell, leaving the core intact.

You can also use a knife. We insert the blade of the knife into the hole between the shells and turn it a little. This will help remove the shell, leaving the core intact.

Another way is to make the shell soft. To do this, the nuts are placed in boiling water for 20-30 minutes. After cooling, the shell can be easily removed even with a fork without much effort.

You can also use a microwave or a hot oven. Nuts are placed there for 15-20 minutes, and after cooling, the shell can be easily removed.

You can also get rid of the thin skin on the kernels. To do this, shelled nuts are poured with boiling water for 15 minutes, after which the remaining skins are easily removed by hand.

These methods are especially convenient when you need to clean a large number of nuts.

