How to easily get rid of ants in a summer cottage with one spice: a simple life hack

There's one interesting method that can help you avoid the ant problem in your summer cottage, and all you need is a few cloves. According to one TikTok video, using cloves can make ants get rid of your yard. Although this method is not scientifically proven, it is worth a try, especially if you have already tried other remedies without success.

Read also: How to scare flies away from the trash can in the yard

According to the author of the video, when you sprinkle cloves in places where ants often appear, the head ant will notice the unusual smell and see that other ants are acting nervous around the cloves. It will then come out of its burrow, survey the situation, and inform the other ants that they should stay away.

While this method may seem unorthodox, some people who watched the video also shared their own ways of scaring away ants. In particular, some of them mentioned that cinnamon can also play a role as an ant repellent. They recommend sprinkling cinnamon on the ground where ants appear. It is believed that the smell of cinnamon is unpleasant for ants and can make them look for another place to live.

Video of the day

Earlier, we wrote how to make an elderberry insect and larvae repellent.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!