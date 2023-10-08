Coffee stains on clothes can be a nuisance. However, there are effective ways to remove them. There are several effective methods that will help you cope with this trouble and keep your favorite clothes in perfect condition.

UAportal will tell you about some useful tips for removing coffee stains from your clothes. You can effectively remove coffee stains and leave your clothes in perfect condition. In particular, you will need ingredients that are definitely available in your home.

Salt: It is a great helper in removing coffee stains. Just wet the stained area and sprinkle a little salt on it. Leave it for 15 minutes and then wash your clothes with laundry soap.

Read also: How to remove blueberry stains from clothes: useful tips and alternative methods

Ammonia and laundry soap: Another way is to combine laundry soap and ammonia. Place a napkin under the stain, apply soap crumbs, and then use a soft brush dipped in ammonia to gently remove the stain. Then wash the garment as usual.

Salt and soda ash: This method is suitable for all types of fabrics. Soak the item in two liters of warm water with one tablespoon of baking soda and salt. Wait 30 minutes, then wash the item in the usual way.

As a reminder, we have already written how much laundry detergent to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!