How to sharpen a grater easily and quickly: a life hack

Every housewife knows that a grater is an indispensable tool in the kitchen. However, over time, its teeth can become dull, which means you need to change the tool.

However, Pixel has told you how to sharpen a grater quickly and easily. The first thing you need is a mug or plate made of durable ceramic and water. Moisten the teeth of the grater with water.

Read also: How to sharpen kitchen knives quickly and easily with improvised tools

Then, using pressure, repeatedly run a mug or plate along the blades of the grater. This simple procedure usually takes only 5-10 minutes, but it will make your grater sharp again.

Video of the day

Another effective way to restore the sharpness of a grater is to use food foil. Roll the foil into a ball and "rub" the teeth of the grater with it. After that, rinse the kitchen utensil. You can enjoy your grater again, as if it had just been bought.

Thanks to these simple steps, you can restore the sharpness of your grater and enjoy using your kitchen utensils easily and efficiently again.

Earlier, we wrote about how to easily sharpen blender blades that have become dull.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!