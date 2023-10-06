Tea limescale can appear on a cup or in a thermos, which is quite unpleasant. After prolonged use, the tannins in tea interact with warm water and leave a film on the walls of the dishes. This film can become dark and hard if not removed in time.

However, it is important to note that the tannins in tea are not dangerous; on the contrary, they are good for health. Regular consumption of tea helps the body eliminate toxins, strengthens blood vessels, and improves mood. In addition, these substances have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects.

However, tea limescale can spoil the appearance of your dishes and affect the taste of tea. That's why it's important to know how to clean it easily and quickly. Here are a few popular methods:

Baking soda:

Dissolve one tablespoon of baking soda with water to a paste and rub it on the dishes with the stains. Then rinse well with clean water.

Citric acid:

Pour a teaspoon of citric acid into the dish with plaque, add a little water and wait 2-3 minutes, then rinse with clean water.

Vinegar:

Dissolve a tablespoon of vinegar in 200 ml of water, pour this solution into the dishes with plaque, leave for 5 minutes, and then wash with detergent.

Salt:

Rub fine salt on the dishes with plaque, then rinse with water.

Lemon:

Put a cup or other dish with limescale in warm water for 5 minutes, add a slice of lemon, then rinse with warm water.

If you want to prevent tea stains from forming on your dishes, keep them clean and don't leave them out. Do not pour tea or coffee into such dishes repeatedly, as the next layer of plaque will be even thicker and harder to clean.

