Before traveling, it is important to consider what items you will really need and pack them correctly to maximize space. Be prepared as wrinkled items can be a problem.

If you don't know how to do this, we'll reveal one fascinating life hack shared on TikTok by travel blogger, Taylor. She told us about a way to make the packing process much easier.

Here's how to pack your suitcase correctly: it is recommended to use hangers, but there is an important point. Put your things so that the hooks of the hangers hang on both sides of the suitcase. Then you can press them down with the panel and connect the hangers above the panel.

If you use this life hack, your clothes will not be wrinkled while traveling, and everything will arrive without unnecessary creases. In addition, the suitcase will have enough space for other things, such as a cosmetic bag. When you arrive at your destination, simply take your belongings out of the suitcase and hang them on the hooks in your closet.

