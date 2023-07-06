How to clean burnt pots and pans with ketchup: a simple life hack

Today, more and more people are striving to live environmentally friendly and avoid using harmful chemicals. Interest in natural methods of cleaning dishes is also growing.

Here are some simple and effective ways to clean the bottom of pots and pans without using household chemicals.

The first option is a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. Simply sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the dish, add vinegar, and leave it for several hours or even overnight. Then wipe thoroughly with a soft sponge or brush and then rinse with warm water. This method will help to easily wash away dirt.

The second option is lemon juice. Simply squeeze the juice from a lemon and apply it to the stained area. Leave the juice to work for 30-40 minutes. Then wipe the bottom thoroughly with a soft sponge or brush and rinse with warm water. The acidic content of the lemon will help to clean the dishes effectively.

The third option is a mixture of baking soda and lemon juice. First, sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the pot or pan, then squeeze the juice from the lemon and apply it to the baking soda. Leave it on for a few minutes and then scrub thoroughly with a soft sponge or brush. Rinse with warm water.

You can also use ketchup. The acid it contains can also help to clean stains. Lubricate the bottom of the dirty dishes with ketchup and leave for 30-40 minutes. Then wipe the bottom thoroughly with a soft sponge or brush and rinse with warm water.

These methods will not only help you with effective cleaning, but also provide an eco-friendly choice without the use of household chemicals. They are based on natural ingredients that are available in every kitchen.

Remember, always rinse your dishes thoroughly after cleaning with warm water to remove any residual ingredients.

